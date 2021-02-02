Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 12,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

