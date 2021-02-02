Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 12,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.38.
