Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $15.25.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.