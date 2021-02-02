Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.87.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
See Also: How is a price target determined?
