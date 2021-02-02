Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

