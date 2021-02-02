Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

