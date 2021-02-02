Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.00.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
