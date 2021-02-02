Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 12,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.00.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

