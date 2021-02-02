Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NMI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 12,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,333. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $12.00.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
