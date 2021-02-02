Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE:NUV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 403,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.62.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
