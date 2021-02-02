Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 48,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
