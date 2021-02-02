Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 48,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

