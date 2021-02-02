Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,996. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.