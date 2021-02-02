Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0285 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

