Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:NNY remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

