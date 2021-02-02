Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NAN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 32,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,119. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

