Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$15.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

