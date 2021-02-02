Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:NPN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

