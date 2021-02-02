Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:NQP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. 18,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,777. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

