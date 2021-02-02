Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 233,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
