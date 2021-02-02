Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of JPS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 485,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
