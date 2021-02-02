Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPS)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of JPS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 485,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.