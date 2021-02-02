Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NAD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 403,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,830. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

