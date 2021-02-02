Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NAD stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 403,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,830. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
