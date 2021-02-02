Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,510. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

