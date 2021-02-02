Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:JRI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 122,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,510. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
