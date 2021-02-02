Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NIM traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
