Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE NSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 518,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,943. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.
About Nuveen Senior Income Fund
