Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE NSL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 518,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,943. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

