Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.