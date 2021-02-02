Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NBB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,293. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

