Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NBB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,293. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.