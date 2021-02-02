Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:NPV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 23,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,058. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
