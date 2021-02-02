nVent Electric (NVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

