NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $196.22

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.22 and traded as low as $186.00. NWF Group plc (NWF.L) shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 15,430 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £92.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.22.

In other news, insider David Stewart Downie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

