NXM (NXM) Price Tops $58.23

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $58.23 or 0.00162324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $356.73 million and approximately $121.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00047488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00142954 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00066282 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00249871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00037160 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 6,696,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,868 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

