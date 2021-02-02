NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $182.72 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 75823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.53.

The semiconductor provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $1.41. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of -334.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.55.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.