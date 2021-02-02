nYFI Hits Market Capitalization of $420,973.77 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One nYFI token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, nYFI has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market capitalization of $420,973.77 and approximately $92,422.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00066897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00257526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00037581 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

nYFI Token Trading

nYFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

