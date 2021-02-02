OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $12.92 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One OAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00065217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.00824615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00046345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,698.29 or 0.04625159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00035008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.