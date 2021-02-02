Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 8.6%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,371,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,673,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.69.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,448 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.01% of Obalon Therapeutics worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

