Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 8.6%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares were down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,371,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 26,673,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.69.
Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 688.07% and a negative return on equity of 159.14%.
About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.
