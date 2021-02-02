Ocean Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 65.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded up $12.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.20. 59,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,062. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $404.27. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

