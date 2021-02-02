Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,597. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.44 and its 200-day moving average is $273.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,125 shares of company stock worth $30,732,832. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

