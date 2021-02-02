Ocean Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,162 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 345.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 331,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,552,938. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.