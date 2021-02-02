Ocean Capital Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ocean Capital Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,879. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average is $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.22.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.