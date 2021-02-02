OceanEx Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88,365.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.80 million and $88,365.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

