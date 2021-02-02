OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group initiated coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$21.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. OCI has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

