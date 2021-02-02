Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.73

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 406851719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company has a market cap of $528.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

