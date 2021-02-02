ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,560.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $19,560.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,481.64 or 0.99795816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024307 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00029474 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

