ODUWA Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.86 million and $11,920.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001282 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,749.41 or 1.00249739 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

