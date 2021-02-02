Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Down 1.9%

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.67). Approximately 37,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 114,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

The stock has a market cap of £112.18 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.29.

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,949.18 ($6,466.14). Also, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,919.20 ($6,426.97).

