Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $212,743.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.01 million and $212,743.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00143263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00256687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00037334 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.