OKB (OKB) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $365.24 million and $147.33 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.09 or 0.00016788 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00831209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.81 or 0.04698990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

