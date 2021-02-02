OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,985.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $33,985.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 39.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,683.52 or 0.99904472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,939,327 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.