Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Old Republic International worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after purchasing an additional 679,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

