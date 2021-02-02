Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

