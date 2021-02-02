Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021


Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

