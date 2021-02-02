Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 4.5%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM) shares were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 62,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 52,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.57 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

