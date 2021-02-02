Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00008632 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $583,548.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,151 coins and its circulating supply is 562,835 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

