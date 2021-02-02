On.Live Price Tops $0.0129 on Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One On.Live token can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $278,300.66 and $1,416.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

