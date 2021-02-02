ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,282,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,580,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,681.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,192,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

